Women's group protests against attempted rape, murder on mother of four

Kohima, Aug 2 (PTI) People from various walks of life, most of them women, joined a protest rally held by Northern Angami Women Organisation (NAWO) here on Saturday, to condemn the incident of attempted rape and assault of a mother of four children.

The rally was held at Razhu Point in Kohima.

The 19-year-old accused, a resident of a village under Kohima district, allegedly attacked a woman on July 16 near Botsa village while returning from the field. He is currently in judicial custody.

Shops and business establishments in the state capital remained shut during the protest as a mark of solidarity.

Protestors carried placards and banners demanding justice and the severest punishment under the law for the accused. They also marched to the office of the deputy commissioner of Kohima to submit a memorandum.

In their representation, NAWO strongly condemned the brutal crime, describing it as a premeditated attack.

According to the memorandum, the accused waylaid the victim while she was returning from her field, assaulted her with a knife, and attempted to rape and kill her.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds on her neck, arm, and behind her ear before a passerby intervened. The accused fled the scene then.

He was later apprehended by local youths and handed over to the police.

The NAWO urged the authorities to ensure a foolproof investigation and cautioned against granting bail to the accused.

They highlighted the alarming trend of acquittals in crimes against women and emphasised the need for a strong and effective criminal justice system.

"This cowardly and inhumane act is not just an assault on one woman but an attack on the safety and dignity of all women," the memorandum stated.

NAWO demanded the strictest legal punishment and protective measures for the victim and her family, stating that the accused "does not deserve a place in a civilised society".

The women's body reiterated its faith in the law enforcement agencies but insisted that justice must be visible and swift.