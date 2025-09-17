Women’s health key to empowered families, nation: Nagaland CM Rio

Kohima, Sep 17 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday underlined the crucial role of women’s health and empowerment for the progress of families, communities and the nation.

Addressing the state-level launch of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the CM said health and empowerment of women are central to the progress of families, communities and the country.

"When women are healthy, educated and empowered, entire society benefits," Rio added.

The CM described the nationwide health campaign from September 17 to October 2 as a timely and significant initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rio said the campaign focuses on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children.

He explained that across India, the initiative is being implemented at health and wellness centres (HWCs), primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), and district hospitals (DHs) with special emphasis on the healthcare needs of women and children.

In Nagaland, Rio said the campaign will be conducted through 523 health units, including 12 DHs, 26 CHCs, 8 Urban PHCs, 97 HWC-PHCs, 336 HWC-Sub Centers, and 49 AYUSH HWCs.

During the fortnight-long drive, health camps will provide a wide range of specialist services such as screening for non-communicable diseases (including high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer), reproductive and child healthcare services (ANC, PNC, immunization, counseling, and anemia screening), nutrition and menstrual hygiene awareness, tuberculosis screening and referrals, and mental health awareness and counseling.

Calling the programme a major step toward a healthy, empowered, and viksit Bharat by 2047, the CM urged citizens, particularly women, mothers and young girls, to take full advantage of the services offered.

Rio appreciated Modi for this meaningful initiative aimed at improving women's health.

Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Anoop Khinchi, described the campaign as a landmark initiative jointly driven by the ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development.

As part of the programme, Rio also virtually inaugurated the Integrated Public Health Laboratory at District Hospital Dimapur and District Hospital Mon.

He flagged off newly inducted ambulances, hearse vans, and Rapid Response Team vehicles to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister P. Paiwang Konyak informed that Nagaland has received 26 ambulances, 12 hearse vans, and 6 Rapid Response Team vehicles under the campaign to bolster emergency services and patient care.