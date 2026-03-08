Women's leadership pivotal to social progress, govt committed to female empowerment: Fadnavis

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said women's leadership is pivotal to social progress and asserted his government is committed to fostering female empowerment through targeted schemes and increased opportunities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day 'Vikasit Bharat Nari Shakti Sangam' Rural Women Leadership Conference organized on International Women's Day in Uttan in Mira-Bhayander area here. The event also marked the centenary of social reformer Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy's historic entry into Madras Legislative Council.

"Increasing the participation of women across all sectors is the need of the hour. When provided with the right opportunities, women demonstrate exceptionally capable leadership," Fadnavis said.

He said Maharashtra has set an ambitious target to financially empower 37 lakh women this year under the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Jayakumar Gore, speaking on the occasion, proposed organising training camps at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini for elected and aspiring women sarpanches to bolster good governance at the grassroots level.

The conference, a collaborative effort between Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM), is being attended by approximately 500 rural women achievers from across India, representing various sectors including business, politics, and social work. They will discuss leadership development, entrepreneurship, and the role of rural women in driving social change. PTI COR BNM