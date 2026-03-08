Women’s progress is society’s progress, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday emphasised that women’s progress is the progress of society, and this vision must guide the state's collective path forward.

Extending his greetings on International Women’s Day, he said Kerala honours the historic struggles of women for equality, dignity and justice and stressed that the southern state continues to advance people-centred policies that strengthen women’s empowerment and social justice.

"Women’s progress is the progress of society, and it must guide our collective path forward. Kerala continues to advance people-centred policies that strengthen women’s empowerment and social justice, from establishing the country’s first dedicated Department for Women and Children to introducing gender budgeting," he said in a X post.

The CM also urged people to renew their resolve to build a society where women can live without fear, pursue their dreams with confidence, and participate fully in every sphere. PTI LGK ROH