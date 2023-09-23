Women's representation in policymaking now set to increase significantly, says Anurag Thakur

Coimbatore (TN), Sep 23 (PTI) With the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill, women's representation in policymaking is also set to increase significantly, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said here on Saturday.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying "Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai", he urged the women to come forward, "chase your dreams, grab the opportunities available all around, and take India forward to the status of a developed country by 2047." "The special session of the Parliament was truly historic as we moved to the new parliament building and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill got passed," Thakur, who is also Youth Affairs and Sports Minister said at an interaction with the youth at the PSG College of Arts and Sciences, Coimbatore.

Under the leadership of the PM, sincere efforts have been made to empower women and provide them with opportunities. "The result is clearly visible, as today our #NariShakti is represented in the Army, Navy, and Air Force," he said in a post on the social media platform X.

The central government has been focused on promoting 'Nari Shakti' in the country and the unanimous passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill will further boost women's empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process, he noted.

"With the passing of this bill, their representation in policymaking is also going to increase significantly," the Minister said.

The rise of India as an economic powerhouse, the growing clout of India in international affairs, and the recent success of the G20 show the growth trajectory achieved in the last 9 years, he said. PTI JSP ROH