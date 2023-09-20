Women's reservation bill important milestone for country's democratic journey: MP CM

Bhopal, Sep 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday termed the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha as an "important milestone" for the country's democratic journey.

The Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill - 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'- granting reservation to women on one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"An important milestone has been achieved today in the country's democratic journey. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' has been passed with an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha," Chouhan posted on X.

This Act will play an important role in expanding the role of women in policy-making and empowering them, Chouhan added. PTI ADU NSK