Women's reservation bill passed due to PM Modi's unwavering determination, firm resolve: Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday called the passing of the women's reservation bill by both Houses of Parliament "historic" and said it was possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight, unwavering determination and firm resolve.

Targeting the Congress and its allies, Nadda alleged that previous governments only played politics on the issue of women empowerment.

The BJP has been committed to giving representation to women in the leadership as well as other roles in the party since the beginning, he asserted while addressing an event organised by the BJP's 'Mahila Morcha' to felicitate Prime Minister Modi for the passage of the women's reservation bill.

A large number of women MPs of the party, including Union ministers such Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani, were present during the programme.

"The BJP is the only and first party in the country that has given reservation and representation to women in its organisation from the national level to the booth committee," Nadda said.

Earlier governments practised appeasement politics but it was Modi who worked to empower women with decisions such as the ban on instant triple talaq and the passage of the women's reservation bill, the BJP chief said.

"The passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam by both Houses of the Parliament is a historic moment for all of us...It was awaited for a long time. It could be possible due to foresight, unwavering determination and strong resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP chief said in his address.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the crores of women of the country for the passage of the bill," he added.

Nadda said that empowerment of women will not only change the image and destiny of the country but also change the vision and direction of the country.

"To empower women of the country, the prime minister took a number steps, be it Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Abhiyan, Start-up and Stand-up schemes or other programmes," he said.

The BJP chief said that Prime Minister Modi also resolved long-pending problems in the country "in a democratic manner".

"Due to his unwavering determination, foresight and strong willpower, Article 370 could be scrapped and development in Jammu and Kashmir began," he said and added that "Narendra Modi ji also freed Muslim women from the curse of triple talaq, whereas opposition parties pursued vote-bank politics on this issue for years". PTI PK PK ANB ANB