Women's reservation bill underscores sacrifices, capabilities of country's women: Sumitra Mahajan

Indore, Sep 19 (PTI) Expressing happiness over the introduction of the bill reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said the proposed legislation underlines the sacrifices and capabilities of the women in the country.

Advertisment

"History shows that Indian women have sacrificed a lot and contributed a lot for society. The Nari Shakti Vandana Bill highlights the sacrifice and potential of women,” the former Lok Sabha Speaker told PTI.

Naming the bill as the Nari Shakti Vandana Bill was also a good idea, she said. "I have always had this view that as human beings, men and women are equal. In such a situation, who is any person (man) to give something to a woman?" she added.

It was necessary to increase the participation of women in the decisions of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and once the reservation bill becomes law, it will go a long way, the veteran BJP leader said. PTI HWP MAS KRK