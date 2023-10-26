Women's reservation, ERCP all empty promises because PM Modi's envelope is empty: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A day after the BJP accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims, the Congress leader hit out at the BJP on Thursday and also accused the PM of making "empty promises".

The BJP had on Wednesday also urged the Election Commission to take action against her for her utterance during her poll campaign in Rajasthan.

The BJP noted in its submission that Priyanka Gandhi told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelop of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She added she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read.

In a post on her WhatsApp channel, Priyanka Gandhi said in Hindi, "The BJP people got so angry with one of my statements that they filed a case against me. I had said that I saw on TV -- Prime Minister came to Devnarayan ji's temple with an envelope. When opened, Rs 21 were found in it." "The work that he does also shows that Modi ji's envelope is empty. Women's reservation, OBC caste census, ERCP (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project) are all empty promises because Modi ji's envelope is empty," the Congress general secretary said.

A BJP delegation, including Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal and party leaders Anil Baluni and Om Pathak, submitted a complaint to the EC on Wednesday to take appropriate legal action against the Congress general secretary. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR