Women's rights, eco-friendly idols to headline Durga Puja festivities at Delhi's CR Park

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) In the aftermath of a nationwide outrage over the RG Kar rape-murder incident, women's empowerment, among other themes, has found centre stage in Delhi's 'mini Kolkata' Chittaranjan Park for the Durga Puja festivities commencing Wednesday.

From eco-friendly messages, hues of rural Bengal, to the majestic forts of Rajasthan, the Bengali community of the area are leaving no stone unturned to make the annual festival celebrating 'Maa Durga' embodying feminine power memorable.

At the Kali Mandir, dark red and white colours symbolising women's rights have been used in the pandal which has been decorated by 80 per cent women workforce, said Rajiv Nag, secretary of the Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Samiti.

The organisers have also invited artistes from the National Capital Region (NCR) to perform during the festival days, aiming to promote local talents who often lack opportunities to showcase their skills.

The events will tell women's stories honouring their contributions, Nag said.

The Maa Sharda Community in CR Park has constructed a replica of Vanarasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Stating that it took over a month to construct the replica, Mukul Bhardwaj, vice-president of the puja committee, said, "All the artists and labourers involved in the decoration came from different parts of Bengal and Bihar." Another puja committee in the area, Cooperative Durga Puja Samiti, opted for the theme 'Gram Bangla' to highlight the traditional celebrations of rural Bengal.

The pandal resembling a mud house adorned with jute and wood works aims to create an authentic village atmosphere.

"The pandal features handmade items crafted by artisans coming from Bengal who worked for more than a month," said an office-bearer of the puja committee, adding that young artists from Delhi also contributed to enrich the visual experience.

Taking an environment-friendly initiative, the Cooperative Durga Puja Committee has opted for eco-friendly idols which will be dissolved in an artificial pond constructed near the pandal on 'Dashami', the last day of the festival.

Meanwhile, the Mela Ground Puja Committee has drawn inspiration from the majestic forts of Rajasthan for its pandal designed by artisans brought from West Bengal.