Women's rising participation in voting adds powerful dimension to our Republic: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the “active and empowered participation" of women is crucial for the country's development noting that they are contributing across sectors, from self-help groups to agriculture, space and defence.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, she also said the increasing participation of women in voting "adds a powerful dimension to our Republic".

"The active and empowered participation of women is extremely important for the development of the country,” she said, citing the government's sustained efforts towards women's health, education, safety and economic empowerment.

The President noted that initiatives such as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' have encouraged girls' education.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, more than 57 crore bank accounts have been opened so far. Nearly 56 per cent of these accounts belong to women," she said.

Highlighting women's achievements across sectors, Murmu said Indian women are "breaking traditional stereotypes and forging ahead", contributing from agriculture to space, and self-employment to the armed forces.

More than 10 crore women associated with self-help groups are "redefining the process of development", she added.

From the depths of rural self-help groups to the frontiers of space and defence, the story of modern India is increasingly being written by its daughters, she said.

Referring to sporting milestones, Murmu said India's daughters scripted a "golden chapter" by winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and the Blind Women's T20 World Cup, while the Chess World Cup final last year was contested between two Indian women.

She also underscored women's political representation, noting that nearly 46 per cent of Panchayati Raj representatives are women.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, she said, would give "unprecedented strength" to women-led development, asserting that the role of 'nari shakti' will be crucial in building a Viksit Bharat.