Women's safety a lifelong commitment, not just a week-long drive: Rajasthan DGP

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Wednesday said that women's safety is not just a seven-day campaign but a lifelong commitment, stressing that the state government has placed it among its top priorities.

Sharma was speaking at the launch of Jaipur Police's campaign "Sashakt Naari, Jimmedari Hamaari" (Empowered Women, Our Responsibility) here.

"Women's safety is not just for a week, it is a lifelong resolve. Women are a symbol of strength, tolerance and courage. Real change is possible only through collective efforts of youth, citizens and communities," the DGP said.

He added that initiatives such as 'Kalika Patrolling', 'Anti-Romeo squads' and 'Nirbhaya squads' have already yielded positive results.

"Jaipur is the second safest city in the country. Our aim is to make it the safest city in the world," Sharma said, urging men to play a role in bringing this change.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said the campaign seeks not only legal action but also to create social change.

Additional Director General of Police Lata Manoj Kumar and Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police Rashi Dogra highlighted ongoing initiatives to strengthen women's security.