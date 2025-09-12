Women's safety CM’s top priority, says UP DGP; orders swift FIRs even in 'minor' cases

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Friday said that women's safety is among Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's top priorities, as he directed all the district police to ensure speedy registration of FIRs and proper counselling of victims even in minor cases.

Chairing a virtual review meeting with the zonal, range, commissionerate and district-level officers, Krishna said, "Women's security is not just a police matter but a governance priority. It is one of the chief minister's top 10 priorities, and we must handle even the smallest incidents of harassment or domestic violence with urgency and sensitivity.” He said the area officers should be directed to personally interact with the complainants and ensure that FIRs are filed promptly.

Every police station must have trained staff for handling women-related cases, the DGP said, adding that a detailed action plan on women's safety is being prepared, which will be implemented soon.

The DGP also flagged delays in cybercrime response, and directed the cyber helpdesks to immediately contact the victims to correct the errors so that fraudulent transactions can be frozen in time, an official statement said.

Reviewing public grievances, the officer said complaint disposal should be treated as "highest priority", as he pulled up the police chiefs in Deoria, Sambhal, Kaushambi, Budaun, and the commissionerates of Ghaziabad and Varanasi over rising grievances.

The DGP also instructed the police chiefs to identify stations where grievance redressal is consistently poor, and ordered personal monitoring of complaints against police personnel and action against those found guilty.

Emphasising manpower management and training, Krishna said, “Selecting the right personnel for the right responsibility can resolve many policing issues automatically.” Krishna also directed to ensure "zero error" handling of custodial death cases and stressed quick and sensitive response to even small law and order incidents.

He said in situations where "people are angry over local issues", the senior-most officers should "engage them in patient dialogue and resolve the matters peacefully".

Additional DGP (law and order) Amitabh Yash stressed festival security, CCTV camera installation at women's safety hotspots and strict action against illegal conversions, cow slaughter and illegal firecrackers.

At the end of the review meeting, Krishna released a new SOP for operations and investigations in NDPS cases. PTI KIS ARI