Women's safety is more important in an era of social media: Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 19 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday highlighted the importance of women's safety, especially in an era where social media has allowed people to say anything about anybody.

The minister noted that women are facing attacks both directly and indirectly, and with the advent of social media, it has become worse.

"Social media has allowed people to say anything about anybody. Now, even our kids are influenced by it wherever they go," he said while speaking at an event about women's safety.

He said such a class on women's safety and security should be conducted for police officers also in the state.

The minister said that officers should be sensitised on dealing with complaints by women, especially when the offender is a man.

Sivankutty further spoke about the changes required in the education system and said his decision to award 10 marks for encouraging reading habits among students was a step in that direction.

He stressed the need for changes in the syllabus and class timings and also to ensure better protection for children.

For that, making changes in the law was not enough, and the society needs to be vigilant, the minister said.

Teaching students about women's safety from class 5 onwards was also a step that was going to be implemented, he added. PTI HMP ROH