Chaturvedi urges Centre to act as Grok sexualises women’s photos

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded the Centre's intervention to ensure safeguards are built into AI apps of social media platform X for the sake of women's safety.

In a letter to Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Chaturvedi said a new trend has emerged on social media, especially on X, where men are using fake accounts to post women's photos and pushing out prompts to minimise their clothing and sexualise them through the misuse of the Al Grok feature.

"It is not just limited to sharing photos through fake accounts but are also targeting women who post their own photos. This is unacceptable and gross misuse of an Al function. I write to you as an active member of the Standing Committee on IT & Communication to urge you as a minister to take this up strongly with X to ensure safeguards are built in their AI apps to make the platform a safe space for women," Chaturvedi said.

What is worse is that Grok is enabling this behaviour by adhering to such requests, Chaturvedi said.

This is breach of women's right to privacy as well as unauthorized use of their pictures, which is not just unethical but also criminal, she added.

"Our country cannot be a bystander to women's dignity being violated publicly and digitally with zero consequences under the garb of creativity and innovation condone such prompts," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Similar patterns appear even on other big tech platforms that are going absolutely unchecked, she said.