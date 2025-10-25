Women's self-help groups in Himachal's Bilaspur generate Rs 3 lakh revenue from Diwali gift packs

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 25 (PTI) Women self-help groups in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur sold 500 'Vyas Pure' gift packs, generating a revenue of Rs three lakh during the festive season, officials said on Saturday.

The initiative by the Bilaspur district administration boosted the morale of women, and a total of 500 gift boxes, priced at Rs 449 each, were sold, they said.

The women prepared special gift boxes under the 'Vyas Pure' brand. The box included local turmeric, instant chutney, instant kheer, and herbal tea. The attractive packaging and high quality made these gift boxes attractive to customers.

They also gained practical experience in business, branding, and marketing.

Similar gift boxes and other products will be introduced in the market during festivals and special occasions in the future to further strengthen the "Vocal for Local" campaign, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bilapsur, Rahul Kumar said.

He added that efforts will be made to expand the product range, improve packaging design, and build stronger market connections.