Women's welfare, development and poverty alleviation NCP's agenda, says Ajit Pawar

Shirdi, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said women's welfare, development and poverty alleviation were the planks of his Nationalist Congress Party and asserted he was getting good response from people.

Talking to reporters after offering prayers at the revered Sai Baba temple here on the third day of his party's 'Jan Sanman Yatra', he sidestepped questions on ally BJP's 'bhatakti aatma' and 'ringleader of corruption" comments on opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar and said his aim was to highlight welfare schemes announced in the budget tabled by him in the assembly last month.

"Women's welfare, development and poverty alleviation are the major planks of the NCP. I am getting good response from people," he said.

Asked about the BJP's attack on NCP founder and current NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and whether these could backfire on the ruling alliance in the state, the deputy CM said there was no need to rake up the past, adding "we will discuss when we sit and talk internally".

"These need not be spoken in public. As far as I am concerned, I am moving ahead with the agenda of development," said Pawar, who joined the ruling alliance comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP in July last year.

The "bhatakti aatma" comment was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, while Union Minister Amit Shah had called Sharad Pawar the "ringleader of corruption" during a BJP conclave in Pune.

The NCP chief also rubbished claims from some quarters that he went to Delhi in disguise to meet Shah and other BJP leaders in the run up to his decision to split the Sharad Pawar-founded party and ally with the Shinde-BJP dispensation.

"I am a public figure for 35 years and people recognize me. I cannot do such things," he asserted.

Addressing a huge gathering of MIDC workers in Sinnar, Pawar said he was committed to addressing their issues, adding the Mahayuti government was working for advancement of the state's industrial sector by creating employment generating schemes.

Various schemes like PM Shramyogi Mandhan Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana are in place for the MIDC workers, the Deputy CM pointed out.

Talking about women's support he was getting, Pawar said, "I've received numerous rakhis from women, and I am deeply moved by the support and affection." Hailing the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, Pawar said beneficiaries would receive the first instalment of financial aid on August 17 ahead of Rakshabandhan.

Slamming the opposition parties for belittling the scheme, he said the women of the state will give them a befitting reply in the assembly polls for this "anti women approach", likely to be held in October.

He also took a dig at some women politicians for criticising the scheme and dubbed them "privileged" individuals.

Earlier, Pawar was also seen riding on a bike during the rally. PTI MR BNM