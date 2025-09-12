Women’s wellness clinics every Tuesday at all Kerala PHCs: Govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday said special wellness clinics for women will be organised every Tuesday at all 5,000-plus public health centres (PHCs) in the state.

State Health Minister Veena George said in a statement that the clinics would help in diagnosing anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and other health issues.

She urged women to make use of the wellness clinics for regular checkups and asked health workers to encourage their participation.

The initiative has been launched under the ‘Viva Kerala’ campaign, a public health programme aimed at combating anaemia. PTI HMP SSK