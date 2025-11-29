National

Wonderful spiritual experience: SP's Faizabad MP offers prayer at Ram Temple

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Faizabad MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad visited the Ram Lalla temple on Saturday evening with his family and performed a special prayer service. He entered the temple premises at about 7 pm and remained in the temple complex, including the sanctum sanctorum, for approximately 40 minutes.

After offering prayer, he said, "The darshan of Ram Lalla provides a wonderful spiritual experience. Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of truth, dignity and harmony, and maintaining love and brotherhood in society is true devotion.

"There should be a spirit of service, not politics, in the development of Ayodhya," he said and then left the temple premises with his family.

Prasad had defeated BJP's two-time MP and temple movement veteran Lallu Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, preventing him from completing a hat-trick.

On Tuesday (November 25), Prasad on X alleged that he was not invited to the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya since he was a Dalit and said, "Ram is for everyone. My fight is not for position or invitation but for respect, equality and the Constitution." PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ