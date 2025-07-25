Won't accept any post after retirement: CJI Gavai

Amravati (Maharashtra), Jul 25 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday said that he will not accept any post after retirement.

He was speaking after being felicitated at Darapur, his native village in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

"I have decided that I will not accept any government position after my retirement...I will get more time after retirement, so I will try to spend more time in Darapur, Amravati and Nagpur," the CJI said.

Gavai would be retiring in November this year.

Earlier in the day, a huge crowd of people welcomed the chief justice of India as he arrived in the village.

He paid floral tributes at the memorial of his father, former governor of Kerala and Bihar R S Gavai, and attended a programme to mark his death anniversary along with some family members.

Gavai also laid the foundation stone for a grand gate to be constructed on the way to Darapur, named after R S Gavai.

He would be inaugurating a court building at Daryapur town in Amravati district in the evening.

On Saturday, he will inaugurate the Late T R Gilda Memorial E-Library at the Amravati District and Sessions Court.