Won’t accept bouquets, mementoes till Pahalgam terror attack is avenged: Union minister Paatil

Surat, May 3 (PTI) Union minister CR Paatil on Saturday said that he won’t accept any bouquets or mementoes until the killing of 26 persons in the Pahalgam terror attack is avenged.

While being welcomed at an investors’ conference in Surat city, the Union Jal Shakti Minister politely refused to receive any bouquets or mementoes.

An organiser then announced that Paatil had “decided that he would not be welcomed with bouquets and mementoes until Pahalgam is avenged”, triggering a thunderous applause from the audience.

Soon after the Pahalgam terror strike, India decided to halt its obligations under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty.

Paatil had then said on X, “The historic decision taken by the Modi government on the Indus Water Treaty is completely justified and in the national interest. We will ensure that not even a drop of water from the Indus River goes to Pakistan.” At the 7th edition of the Global Investor Conference in Surat, Paatil said he had a very meaningful dialogue on topics like entrepreneurship, investment and innovation regarding the developing future of India.

“...under the leadership of Honourable Shri Narendrabhai Modi Sir, the vision of a ‘Developed India’ is rapidly becoming a reality. Today’s India is not just a consumer but is emerging as a global leader in investment,” he said on X.

Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack, India banned direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect in the interest of national security and public policy.

India also suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed when terrorists fired indiscriminately in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on April 22. PTI COR KA PD NR