Won't allow BJP's communal politics to take root in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Alappuzha (Ker), Apr 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the Left will not allow the communal politics of the BJP to take root in the state and ensure that the saffron party does not win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Addressing the media here, Vijayan said the Left will overcome the challenges posed by the Sangh Parivar to the nation and its people and will work towards ousting them from power.

"We are contesting this election with an aim to bring down the BJP from power and that's why we have actively joined the anti-BJP front at the national level. We would like to make one thing clear. The BJP will not only face defeat in all 20 seats, they will even fail to secure the second position in any constituency this time," Vijayan said.

He noted that this election will decide the future of the country and there is no point in voting for the Congress party.

Advertisment

"People have understood that there is no point in voting for the Congress party from their experience in the last five years. The Left parties seek votes from the people to uproot the BJP which has been implementing dangerous policies in the country," he added.

The CM also attacked the Congress party, saying the grand old party gave space and votes for the BJP but the Left has a history of fighting the communal fascists.

"We don't change our politics for the sake of a few votes," Vijayan added.

The election for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4. PTI RRT RRT ROH