Won't allow criminalisation of politics: Yogi Adityanath

Balrampur (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that “criminalisation of politics” will not be allowed in the state and those who play with the future of the youth will have to "pay a price" for it.

Advertisment

Speaking at an event to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore in Balrampur, the chief minister said some elements with criminal tendency have attempted to spoil the beauty of the state.

While Adityanath did not take any names, he has often targeted opposition parties, primarily the Samajwadi Party, for harbouring people with criminal history.

Adityanath added, “Criminalisation of politics was the biggest obstacle in the system. But we have pledged to never allow the criminalisation of politics." "We will not allow anyone to play with the future of our youth. Whoever tries to play with the future of the youth will have to pay a price for it. The double engine government (with the BJP at Centre and state) works with full determination towards it,” he said.

Advertisment

Adityanath’s remarks came a day after he claimed during a function that those involved in recruitment exams leaks have been given a “fitting lesson” and their “houses were raided and properties confiscated”.

The chief minister, on Friday at the Balrampur function, said the country has progressed under the Narendra Modi government and urged them to give their votes to make him the prime minister for the third time.

With the Lok Sabha elections expected to be held within the next few months, Adityanath has gone into an overdrive with regards to holding public meetings and inaugurating projects across the state in the last couple of days.

Advertisment

On Wednesday the CM attended an event related to micro small medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Lucknow before traveling to Unnao, Farrukhabad and Bareilly districts and held public meetings there.

On Thursday after attending an event in Lucknow, he visited Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya and Gonda districts to hold public meetings.

Construction of Ram temple, government schemes on free ration, improved law and order has been Adityanath’s pitch to the people during his speeches. He has also attacked opposition parties, accusing them of corruption and aiding criminals in politics.

Uttar Pradesh with 80 Lok Sabha seats – the highest for any state in the country – is among the most crucial states for the BJP, which aims to win maximum seats from UP to secure a third term at the Centre. PTI CDN CDN SKY SKY