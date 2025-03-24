Won’t allow House to function if suspension of 18 MLAs not revoked: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Monday warned the ruling Congress that it would not allow the legislative session to proceed if the suspension of its 18 MLAs was not revoked.

The party alleged Congress intends to run the House without BJP legislators.

On the last day of the Karnataka Assembly session on March 21, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for their unruly behaviour while protesting against the four per cent reservation granted to Muslims in government contracts under the 2B category of the Other Backward Castes (OBC).

The ruling Congress passed a bill on the quota.

During the protest, BJP MLAs climbed onto the podium where Speaker U T Khader was seated, tore copies of the bill, and threw the pieces at him.

Taking serious note of their actions, the Assembly passed a resolution moved by State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, suspending the 18 BJP MLAs for six months.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that his party's MLAs were fighting to uphold the Constitution.

"I warn the Congress that our struggle will only intensify if the suspension is not revoked. Let’s see how you (Congress) run the legislative session in the future," the BJP leader said.

He accused the Congress, which frequently invokes the name of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, of "disregarding" his views that religion-based reservations should not be granted.

"We fought in the Assembly to protect constitutional values. Did we fight for the BJP or individual MLAs? No. Our struggle was to uphold the Constitution," Ashoka stated.

He further alleged that Congress suspended the 18 MLAs simply because they "fought to protect constitutional values." "I am proud of our 18 suspended MLAs. Their suspension is unlawful. Do you want to run the Assembly by keeping our MLAs out? I have spoken to the Speaker on this issue, and he has assured me that he will discuss it with me," Ashoka added.