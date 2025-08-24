Won't allow illegal claimants of Ladki Bahin scheme to avail of benefits: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Aug 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will stop the benefits being claimed by some people illegally under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

He said an inquiry is being conducted into over 26 lakh people allegedly claiming the monthly benefits under the scheme.

"The benefits of the scheme being claimed by some people illegally will be stopped," the chief minister told reporters.

The scheme allows only two women per household between the ages of 21 and 65 to receive benefits. However, cases have emerged where more than two women from the same family, or those outside the age bracket, have availed themselves of the monthly payment of Rs 1,500, officials had said.

The state government had ordered a large-scale verification drive targeting over 26 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana amid suspicions of widespread ineligibility and misuse. PTI CLS NSK