Won't allow Pahalgam terror attack to hinder development work in J-K: PM Modi

Katra: Assuring his full support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which he termed "crown of India", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pledged not to allow the Pahalgam terror attack to hinder development works in the union territory.

He also praised the border residents for bravely facing indiscriminate cross-border shelling by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, and announced an additional relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families whose houses were completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh for those whose houses were partially damaged.

“I will not allow the Pahalgam terror attack to stop development in J-K. The dreams of the youth will be fulfilled and any obstacle has to face Modi first," the prime minister said while addressing a public rally after flagging off the first train service to the Kashmir Valley here.

The terrorist attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 killed 25 tourists and a local pony rider, bringing tourism to a standstill in the Valley.

“Today, people in J-K are looking at new dreams, and fulfilling them as well. The youth are happy with the construction of shopping malls, opening of cinema halls. They want J-K to become a prominent shooting destination for films. They also want the region to become a sporting hub," the prime minister said.

Modi also lauded the heavy turnout at the famous Kheer Bhawani Mela, a major festival of Kashmiri Pandits, and noted that the annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3.

The Eid festivities are in the air and "I promise that development will not be affected by the Pahalgam incident", he said.

Praising the people of J-K for standing together against Pakistan’s conspiracy in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi said their stand against the attack sent a strong message to people with terror mindset across the globe that they have made up their mind to give a befitting reply to terrorism.

"The decades-long terrorism burnt down schools in Kashmir and ruined the future of two generations. Not only schools, they burnt hospitals and even contesting an election became a challenge for the locals," Modi said. Stating that people tolerated terrorism and the devastation caused by it for decades, the prime minister said, “People had stopped dreaming and thought that terrorism was their future. It was imperative to pull J-K out of the menace of terrorism, which we have done successfully.” Referring to the loss of lives and heavy damage caused by Pakistan shelling in the border districts of J-K between May 6 and May 10, Modi said Pakistan Army’s action showed its frustration as it targeted civilian areas in Jammu, Poonch and other districts.

“The whole world witnessed how Pakistan destroyed homes, schools, temples, mosques and gurdwaras. The people of the country also saw the bravery of the border residents who held their ground," Modi said, adding that every citizen of the country stood behind the victims’ families.

"The next of kin of those who lost their lives were recently handed over jobs on compassionate grounds. We share the pain of over 2,000 families whose houses suffered damages and they will be provided adequate relief for repair work," Modi said.

Stating that the Centre has decided to further enhance the relief package for the shelling victims, he said, “The owners of completely damaged houses will be provided additional Rs 2 lakh and partially damaged houses Rs 1 lakh.” The prime minister also said that his government worked tirelessly for the welfare of the border residents over the past several years, constructing more than 10,000 underground bunkers in the border villages, which helped people save their lives during Pakistani shelling.

Two border battalions were raised, providing employment to the border residents, while the process of setting up two women battalions is almost complete, Modi said.