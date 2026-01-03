Won’t allow ‘Republic of Ballari’ again: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) Backing Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy in connection with violent clashes involving his supporters in Ballari, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the government would not allow BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy to establish his so-called ‘Republic of Ballari’ once again.

He also said the government was considering stricter measures for granting permission to possess private firearms following the Ballari incident, during which bullets were fired, leading to the death of a Congress worker.

"The police investigation will reveal from whose gun the bullet was fired," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said, asserting that the law would take its course and those found guilty would be punished.

Tension prevailed in some parts of Ballari on Thursday night as supporters of Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over a banner-related issue. The situation turned violent, with stones allegedly pelted and gunfire reported. One person was killed in the incident.

The issue reportedly began after Bharath Reddy’s supporters allegedly installed a poster in front of Janardhan Reddy’s residence in Ballari.

"Our government is installing a Valmiki statue in Ballari for the first time. Our MLA, Bharath Reddy, has taken responsibility. Valmiki posters were installed across Ballari city," Shivakumar said.

"Sometimes, BJP workers put posters in front of my house too in Bengaluru. Can I say 'don’t do it'? They do it even in front of the CM’s residence," he added.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "What is the issue? What troubled you (Janardhan Reddy)? We were organising a celebration for the installation of the Valmiki statue. The road in front of your house is government property, and the poster was put up on government property. What conspiracy was there? What was the need to pick a fight?" "We have lost a party worker. Our worker has been murdered, and the BJP is responsible for it," he added.

Stating that an investigation was underway, Shivakumar said the chief minister (Siddaramaiah), Home Minister Parameshwara and the district in-charge minister had spoken on the matter.

"I do not want to interfere while the police investigation is on. A team of five party leaders under the leadership of former minister Revanna is going there. I have sent them," he said.

Alleging that the BJP was unable to digest its defeat and the Congress’s progress in Ballari in both parliamentary and Assembly polls, Shivakumar said that after the defeat, Janardhan Reddy and former minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu had once again come together.

"Let them come together, but they know, and we know what exists internally between them. I do not want to talk about their cases and other issues. But as a political party, we will not allow them to bring back the old state of affairs in Ballari. We will not let them establish their ‘Republic of Ballari’," he said.

The alleged rule of the iron ore mafia under Janardhan Reddy’s command in the mineral-rich district is referred to as the ‘Republic of Ballari’ by his political opponents.

Shivakumar said the CM had given necessary guidance to Congress workers to exercise restraint amid intimidation. He claimed there was discipline and that there were no political fights, incidents or FIRs in Ballari until Janardhan Reddy returned.

"The entire Congress party stands with our MLA. Our MLA had gone to maintain peace. We have lost a party worker. Who is at fault will come out through the investigation. All private guns connected to the incident have been seized," he said.

Janardhan Reddy, who had been barred from entering Ballari, Anantapur and Kurnool districts following his arrest by the CBI in September 2011 in connection with illegal mining cases, returned to his hometown of Ballari in 2024 after the Supreme Court lifted the ban.

On private firearms, Shivakumar said the government was discussing future steps. "We will list out measures and take a call on stricter norms after discussions with the state home minister. There is also a need to discuss the misuse of private guns with the Centre. This is the second such incident in the state. We are looking into it cautiously," he said.

Responding to a question on the suspension of Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur following the incident, Shivakumar said he had information about developments at every stage and had spoken to the SP within minutes of learning about the incident.

"I also spoke to the former district in-charge SP, the IG, MLAs and other leaders, including Sriramulu, as we were concerned. I alerted the police immediately. Because we wanted peace and normalcy, I did not look at party lines," he said.

Reacting to Janardhan Reddy’s claim that there was an attempt on his life during the clashes, Shivakumar claimed, "He is a drama master. He is a film producer anyway. Who will attempt to kill someone who lives like a fortress with security around him? Such statements are being made because they cannot digest defeat. Everyone knows their history." PTI KSU SSK