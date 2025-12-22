Won't allow tampering with Aravallis, no mining will be permitted: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Amid the controversy over the proposed mining norms in the Aravalli range, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said no tampering with the mountain range would be allowed, asserting that his government is firmly committed to its conservation.

Addressing a programme in Jhalawar district, Sharma said, "Our government is committed to protecting the Aravalli range. No kind of interference will be allowed there." Taking a swipe at Congress leaders, he said campaigns such as changing display pictures on social media under the 'Save Aravalli' banner were not enough.

"Work is done with strong willpower and real action. Don't mislead people. We will not allow any tampering with the Aravallis and no mining will be permitted," he said.

The remarks came on a day when Congress workers and several social organisations staged protests across Rajasthan demanding protection of the Aravalli range.

Sharma was addressing a women empowerment conference in Dudhalia village to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government. He said the country's development was not possible without empowering women, describing them as the foundation of families and true architects of nation-building.

According to an official statement, Sharma said women were progressing in every field and the double-engine government was taking several steps for their upliftment.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who was present at the event, said Sharma was making meaningful efforts to take Rajasthan to new heights and the state was moving rapidly towards becoming a developed one.

At the event, Sharma transferred Rs 187.59 crore as LPG subsidy into the bank accounts of 78 lakh women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Rasoi Gas Subsidy Scheme and released the first instalment of Rs 2,500 each to 18,000 beneficiaries under the Lado Protsahan Yojna, the statement added. PTI AG ARB ARB