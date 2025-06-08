Won't apologise for standing up for patient denied care: Goa minister

Panaji, Jun 8 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has defended his decision to order suspension of a doctor from a state-run hospital, citing the latter's "arrogant behaviour" towards a patient.

The minister on Saturday said he will not apologise for standing up for a patient who was denied care.

Rane said he took the action after receiving a complaint from a senior journalist who pointed out that his mother-in-law was mistreated by the doctor in the casualty ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The GMCH, located at Bambolim near here, is a state-run hospital with more than 1,000 beds. It provides medical services to patients from Goa as well as from nearby areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Its Chief Medical Officer Dr Rudresh Kurtikar was fired in public view and later ordered to be suspended by Rane after he "lost his cool" during his surprise visit to the GMCH on Saturday.

Later, talking to reporters on Saturday evening, Rane said "Yes, as the health minister, I did intervene and I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured. I am not above reflection or criticism. I take full responsibility for how I communicated, and I assure you such an approach will not be repeated." "However, what I will not apologise for is standing up for a patient who was denied care," the minister said.

Doctors hold a noble position in the society, and most of them at the GMCH serve with great dedication, he noted.

"But when arrogance seeps into duty, when compassion is replaced with indifference, it is my responsibility to take action," Rane said.

The minister was reacting to criticism he faced on social media and also by the Indian Medical Association against his act of firing the CMO on duty.

"Over the last few hours, a lot has been said and written about an incident at the Goa Medical College today and the suspension of a doctor on duty. I feel it is important to address this directly, not just as your health minister, but as someone deeply committed to ensuring that no citizen is ever denied basic medical care, especially the elderly who deserve our utmost respect and attention," he said.

Rane said he had received a message from a family member of a senior citizen, who was already in pain and advised to receive daily injections, about how she was refused the same at the medical college's casualty ward on a public holiday.

"What made the matter worse was that the casualty (ward) had minimal patient load at the time, and yet, a simple act of compassion and care was withheld. I found this deeply upsetting," he said.

Rane said often the outrage is highlighted on same media platforms and by the public when things go wrong at the GMCH.

But when corrective action is taken, it is equally important that "we support efforts to fix the system, not tear them down," he commented.

The minister said what he did was in defence of a helpless, elderly woman.

"And I will continue to speak up, act and fight for the rights of every patient who walks into our hospital," he asserted.