Won't be mute spectator if corruption cases are found: CM Siddaramaiah

Gadag (K'taka), Dec 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said his government will not be a mute spectator to corruption and will initiate action against the corrupt.

He said investigations are underway in '40 per cent commission' cases against the previous government and steps will be taken against the guilty.

"If any cases of corruption are found in the state, the government will not be a mute spectator. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against the culprits," the chief minister said.

When asked about officials of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation demanding bribes from drivers to put them on duty, Siddaramaiah said an investigation against them would be conducted.

To a question on the allegations that the caste census was unscientific, the chief minister said the Backward Classes Commission has not submitted its report, yet some people are already commenting that the report is not scientific.

"Such statements are based on speculation without knowing the contents of the report. Let the report be submitted," he said. PTI GMS GMS KH