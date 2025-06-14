Won't be obstacle if elected govt wants to do development works: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jun 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said he would not be an obstacle if the elected government in the Union Territory wants to carry our development works as they control the key departments.

The LG's remarks came after J&K Minister for Education and Health Sakina Itoo, while addressing a function in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, asked him to give something to people.

Itoo, who represents Kulgam's Damhal Hanjipora assembly segment, had made the comments while addressing the closing ceremony of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

"Sakina Ji said 'LG sahab give us something', I only have police personnel to provide. If anyone needs, I can provide," the LG said while addressing the function.

Sinha said all other departments are with the elected government.

"Rest, like roads, electricity, water, agriculture, comes under the (elected) government," he added.

The LG also said he will not be an obstacle if the elected government wants to do developmental works.

"I can only say that if these people do some work, there will be no hurdle from my side," he said. PTI SSB KVK KVK