Won't be part of united opposition in Goa assembly, says RGP

Panaji, Jan 24 (PTI) Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) chief Manoj Parab on Friday said his party will not be a part of the united opposition in the Goa assembly during its upcoming session, stating that there was lack of support from other parties.

Advertisment

The two-day session of the House will be held on February 6 and 7.

The RGP has only one member in the state assembly. During the last assembly session, RGP was part of the united opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, Parab said party MLA Viresh Borkar will not be a part of united opposition in the House.

Advertisment

"This is a decision taken by the core committee of the party," he said.

The united opposition comprises the Congress with three MLAs, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with two MLAs and the Goa Forward Party (GPF) that has one member in the assembly.

Parab said the decision to not align with other opposition parties was taken as these parties never supported the RGP in their fight in the land grab scam and other issues.

Advertisment

The RGP will take up the issues of the people on its own and fight against the government, he said. PTI RPS NP