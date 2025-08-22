Won't be scared or give up, says Delhi CM in first public appearance after attack

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asserted that she will never be scared and defeated, and continue to struggle for the rights of Delhi, as she resumed official engagements two days after an attack on her.

Gupta returned to her "old form" after recovering from the "shock" suffered by her in the past two days and participated in public events, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Addressing an event in Gandhi Nagar in the trans Yamuna area of the city, Gupta said struggle was her "unwavering resolve".

"Your chief minister will neither be scared, nor tired and defeated. I will continue to struggle alongside you till Delhi gets its rights. This is my unwavering resolve," she stated.

Gupta was attacked by a Rajkot resident, Rajeshbhai Khimji, during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines area of the city on Wednesday morning.

The accused was arrested and booked under an attempt to murder charge.

Gupta said that Delhi went backwards in the last 10-12 years, but her government was determined to ensure development.

She also assured all budgetary support for the development of the trans Yamuna area of the national capital, saying it would help to come to the forefront of a Viksit Delhi.

After the attack, Gupta was confined to her residence. She resumed her official engagements by attending the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Association of Wholesale Garment Dealers in Gandhi Nagar, the biggest ready-made garment hub of Asia.

She went to her office at the Delhi Secretariat after attending the event.

The chief minister also attended an 'Industrial Ideathon' programme in the evening, organised by the Industries department of the Delhi government.

She told the public that struggle has always been her way of life, and she will remain steadfast in this resolve.

She is once again fully engaged in addressing the problems and development of the people of Delhi, and her daily work schedule will continue as before, the statement said.

The chief minister was advised by the doctors to rest for a few days to recover from the trauma of the attack, but on the very evening, she asserted that such attacks can never break her determination and resolve to serve the people, it said.

According to the CMO, the doctors once again suggested to the chief minister on Thursday evening that she should take rest for a couple more days, but she again refused it.

She said that such attacks cannot deter her from her 'Developed Delhi' mission, and that she would resume her service to Delhi starting Friday. In fact, she was already working from home, the statement said.

In a post on X, the chief minister stated that she can never stop fighting for the interests of the Delhi people and asserted that her 'Jan Sunwai' programmes will now also be held in all the Assembly constituencies in the city.