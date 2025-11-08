Akola: NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that he won't be surprised if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) loses the Bihar assembly elections, as people of the eastern state want change.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said Bihar is a different state from the rest of the country and has witnessed some of the defining moments in Indian politics.

The senior politician said that while he hasn't campaigned in Bihar, as per the feedback he has received from his contacts in the state, he wouldn't be surprised if the NDA loses power.

"People of Bihar want change," he said.

"It is a poor state with politically aware citizens. Mahatma Gandhi's agitation in Champaran during the freedom struggle, Jayaprakash Narayan's agitation against the Emergency, and Indira Gandhi's visit to Belchi riding on an elephant when she was in the Opposition are defining moments in Indian politics," he said.

Bihar recorded 65.08 per cent voter turnout, the highest in the state's history, in the first phase of the assembly elections held earlier this week. The ruling NDA is hoping to retain power in the state, banking on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's two-decade rule, while the RJD-led Opposition is seeking votes, citing misgovernance and with job promises.

Pawar lauded Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for creating awareness among people about irregularities in the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) should take note of the Congress leader's complaints and act accordingly, he said.