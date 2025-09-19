'Won't come to UP again': Says shooter held in Disha Patani house firing case after encounter

Bareilly (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) One of the five shooters involved in the firing at film actor Disha Patani's ancestral house here was arrested along with an associate on Friday after an encounter, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the encounter took place in Bareilly, during which the accused, Ramanivas, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. His associate Anil was also arrested.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing Ramanivas lying on the ground with folded hands, telling the police, "Baba ke UP mein kabhi nahi aayenge sir (I will never come to Baba's UP again, sir)." By 'Baba', accused Ramanivas apparently referred to Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi.

The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges and four spent shells from the accused. During questioning, Ramanivas admitted his involvement in the firing and said he had been on the run since the incident, Arya said.

Two other shooters, Arun and Ravindra, were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh STF along with Haryana and Delhi Police teams in Ghaziabad on September 17.

According to the police, Vijay and Nakul had opened fire at Patani's house on September 11, while Arun and Ravindra struck again on September 12. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS