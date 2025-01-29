Won't compromise on Uttarakhand's identity even if labelled 'hate speech' giver: CM

Dehradun, Jan 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said he would not compromise on the state's fundamental identity and sanctity, even if he is labelled a "hate speech" giver.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the chief minister said a US-based NGO had placed his name at the top of a list of alleged hate speech givers.

Dhami said he was not familiar with the NGO and was surprised to see his name on the list, asserting that he has never harboured hatred towards anyone.

He said the NGO categorised his statements against forced conversions, enactment of laws to prevent riots, opposition to what he described as land jihad, love jihad, and spit jihad, removal of encroachments, protection of the state's identity and sanctity, safeguarding of demography and preservation of cultural values as "hate speech".

"We do not want to give our children an unsafe Uttarakhand at any cost. We do not want to instil any fear or doubt in them. We want to give them a safe Uttarakhand as a legacy," Dhami said.

He said this was his resolve, the resolve of the state, and of all those who recognise Uttarakhand as 'devbhoomi' and believe in Sanatan Dharma.