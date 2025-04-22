Won't discriminate against new entrants in NCP: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar assured new party members on Tuesday that there would be no discrimination against them.

"Maharashtra is the land of great leaders. We must follow their ideologies. I only do what I believe in, and I have never left any commitment unfulfilled. I assure you there will be no discrimination from my end," he said while addressing a function at MCA Lounge, Wankhede Stadium, where leaders and office-bearers of different parties from Sangli, Beed, Thane and Yavatmal formally joined the NCP.

While urging everyone to focus on membership registration, Pawar noted that elections for local self-governing bodies could happen anytime.

These elections have been stalled for the past three years due to a Supreme Court case, but the government is working to expedite the process, he said.

Pawar also emphasised that the NCP is a people-oriented and farmer-connected party and urged everyone to work for the party's growth, assuring that it would firmly support common people.

Reflecting on memories of Sangli and Satara, Pawar recalled the contributions of late chief ministers Yashwantrao Chavan and Vasantdada Patil.

He stressed that the country operates on the Constitution framed by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which transcends caste and religion.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said that the party is invigorated by the entry of people from Sangli and other districts.

Tatkare said Sangli is a district of thinkers, adding that the joining of office-bearers boosts the party's morale and strength.

He also noted the significant growth of the cooperative movement in Western Maharashtra, stressing the need for government support in such districts.

Tatkare said a new development model will be developed for Sangli to be led by the new entrants, who included former minister Shivajirao Naik, former MLA Vilasrao Jagtap, former MLA Rajendra Anna Deshmukh, former cooperative bank vice-president Randhir Naik, and BJP Youth Morcha vice-president Sangram Jagtap. PTI MR NSK