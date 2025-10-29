Won't get old till I see trump eating mandua ki roti: Congress leader Harish Rawat

Dehradun, Oct 29 (PTI) In an apparent message to his political rivals, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday said he has decided not get old till he sees US President Donald Trump eating "mandua ki roti" (bread made of millet).

Even though the former Uttarakhand chief minister said this in a lighter vein, political observers believe that through these words, Rawat has left a message for his political rivals that he is going to be active in public life in the near future.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Gairsain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Rawat said, "I have decided that till the time I see Trump eating bread or biscuits made of millet in the White House, I will refuse to get old." PTI DPT RC