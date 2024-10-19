Won't hesitate in getting rice milling done from outside state: Punjab CM over farmers' protest

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government will not allow "blackmailing" and if need arises, it will not hesitate in getting the rice milling done from outside the state.

His statement came as the state rice millers refused to mill the paddy until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers gave an ultimatum to CM Mann, saying they will announce a "big decision" if the state government fails to ensure smooth paddy procurement within four days.

The AAP government has been under fire from farmers as well as the opposition parties whom allege that paddy procurement and lifting process is tardy.

Out of total procurement of 16.37 lakh metric tonne of paddy in the state, only 2.62 lakh metric tonne of paddy has been lifted, leading to the glut situation in mandis.

CM Mann on Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is protesting against the alleged slow procurement of the crop.

The state government is ready with a "plan-B" to get the rice milling done to safeguard the interests of food growers, said Mann after the meeting.

"Blackmailing of any of the stakeholders will not be allowed and, if needed, the state government will not hesitate to get the milling of rice from outside the state," said Mann.

Notably, the state rice millers have complained of space crunch for storing the fresh paddy crop and want the Centre to liquidate the existing wheat and paddy stock to create sufficient space.

Rice millers have also expressed concern over the out-turn ratio (post milling yield) of the PR-126 paddy variety, claiming that it will lead to huge losses to them. They have said the out-turn ratio of this variety is less than 67 per cent, a ratio which has been fixed by the Centre.

The chief minister said the state government is firmly committed to the smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy and it is duty-bound to make every effort to ensure that the government's decision is duly implemented.

Mann said he is personally monitoring smooth and hassle-free procurement and lifting of grains and no stone will be left unturned for it.

He said the state government has already made elaborate arrangements for purchasing the harvest of farmers as soon as it arrives in mandis.

After meeting with the chief minister, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said Mann assured them of starting regular procurement and lifting of paddy within two days.

"We have decided to give him four days. But if the situation remains the same even after four days, we will announce a big action," said Rajewal.

The farmer leader said they are ending their ongoing protest as of now. PTI CHS KSS KSS