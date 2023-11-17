Won't hesitate to beg for donations for noble causes, says RSS chief

Nagpur, Nov 17 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said he would have no hesitation in begging for donations for the improvement of society and for greater good.

Underlining the necessity of financial resources for societal progress, Bhagwat said generous donations play an important role in supporting noble causes.

He was speaking at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission in Nagpur, during which a heart hospital was also inaugurated.

"There should be no shame in soliciting donations for the improvement of society. I will never hesitate to beg for contributions for the greater good," Bhagwat said.

He hailed the credibility of the RSS' commitment, which he said had been tested by society over time.

Ruing the raw deal the poor get at the hands of commercial hospitals in the country, he said there were several such facilities where those without money cannot even enter.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the influence and impact of the RSS ideology were such that it empowered ordinary individuals to achieve extraordinary feats.

Fadnavis noted the evolving challenges faced by society, which had moved from food, clothing and shelter just post Independence to contemporary issues encompassing education, income and health care. PTI COR BNM BNM