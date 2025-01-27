Won't let BJP change Constitution, asserts Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Indore, Jan 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of pursuing a "hidden agenda" to change the Constitution and asserted that such attempts would be thwarted with full strength.

Senior Congress leader Reddy was in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow town, the birthplace of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, to attend the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhaan' rally organised by his party.

"Efforts are being made to change the Constitution. We will try to protect the Constitution with the same force which they (BJP) use in the attempt to change it. That is why we have gathered in Mhow today," Reddy told reporters.

He accused the BJP of mocking Ambedkar, the Constitution and the reservation system and said such a stance of the ruling party at the Centre was not right for the country.

Reddy claimed the BJP wanted to win 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with an aim to change the Constitution and scrap the reservation system.

"...but the aware voters gave only 240 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP. Since then, they (BJP) are shocked as they could not implement their hidden agenda of changing the Constitution. So, the year 2025 is important and we are united with full strength," he said.

Speaking at the rally, Reddy targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of attempting to change the statute book and do way with job reservations.

"This time Modi is doing it (attempting to change the Constitution) with a lot of force. We have read in history that Ghazni Muhammad (medieval-era invader Mahmud Ghaznavi) tried again and again to loot and conquer India. Similarly, today Modi is trying to change the Constitution and revoke reservation," the Congress CM claimed.

Reacting angrily to the remarks, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma demanded an apology from Reddy and alleged these comments demonstrated the "hateful and poisonous mentality" of the Congress and its leaders.

Sharma, in a series of posts on the social media platform "X", stated, "By comparing Mahmud Ghaznavi, a foreign invader who attacked India 17 times with the intention of plunder, with the world's most popular leader, the successful PM Modi ji, Congress leader Revanth Reddy has once again demonstrated the hateful and poisonous mentality of his party and leadership." In his speech, Congress CM Reddy termed the BJP as the "British Janata Party" and asserted its efforts to change the Constitution will not succeed as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will foil such attempts. PTI HWP ADU MAS GK RSY