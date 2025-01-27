Won't let BJP change Constitution: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Indore, Jan 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of pursuing a "hidden agenda" to change the Constitution and asserted that such attempts would be thwarted with full strength.

Advertisment

Senior Congress leader Reddy was in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow town, the birthplace of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, to attend the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhaan' rally organised by his party.

"Efforts are being made to change the Constitution. We will try to protect the Constitution with the same force which they (BJP) use in the attempt to change it. That is why we have gathered in Mhow today," Reddy told reporters.

He accused the BJP of mocking Ambedkar, the country's Constitution and the reservation system and said such a stance of the ruling party at the Centre was not right for the country.

Advertisment

Reddy claimed the BJP wanted to win 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with an aim to change the Constitution and scrap the reservation system.

"...but the aware voters gave only 240 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP. Since then, they (BJP) are shocked as they could not implement their hidden agenda of changing the Constitution. So, the year 2025 is important and we are united with full strength," he said. PTI HWP ADU GK