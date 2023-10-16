Won't let CM Mann run away from debate: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) A day after the chief minister accused the opposition of running away from his debate challenge, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Monday said he accepts Bhagwant Mann's challenge and will not let him have an easy way out.

Advertisment

Mann on Sunday hit out at the opposition party leaders for running away from the November 1 open debate out of fear of being exposed for their “misdeeds.” A few days ago, Mann had dared Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for an open debate on issues concerning the state.

In a statement on Monday, Jakhar said Punjab is seeking answers from the chief minister over “deliberate dilution” of the state's entrenched stand over the creation of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, asking him to accept or reject the three-member panel suggested by him for the debate to take proper shape.

Jakhar has proposed the names of former MP Dharamvira Gandhi, former MLA H S Phoolka and Kanwar Sandhu to steer the November 1 debate.

“All three names which I have suggested are distinguished politicians and are the core of AAP during its inception as a political outfit,” the veteran leader, noting Gandhi, Phoolka and Sandhu's concern and understanding of Punjab's issues is well known and respected across party lines.

Pointing out that moderation by the three eminent politicians was not a pre-condition but rather only an intervention to ensure robustness of the critical debate which will give direction to Punjab's water future, Jakhar said, underscoring the fact that the unblemished commitment and dedication of all the three politicians for Punjab's interests suggested by him is beyond any iota of political doubt and conjecture. PTI CHS VSD NB