Won't let 'Udta Bengaluru' happen: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said he will not allow 'Udta Bengaluru' happen as he vowed that he will not allow the drug menace to grow in the city.

The Home Minister said he had given a deadline of six months to the Dakshina Kannada district authorities to control drug peddling.

"There was a movie 'Udta Punjab' meaning Punjab is flying. There is apprehension that Bengaluru will also become 'Udta Bengaluru'. We will never let this happen," Parameshwara said in the Karnataka assembly.

The discussion came up when Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy alleged that many resorts in Gangavati and Anegundi in Koppal district had become a hub of illegal activities such as drugs, prostitution and gambling. PTI GMS GMS SS