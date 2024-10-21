Won't let 'vested interests' prevent benefits of development from reaching people: J-K CM

Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will not allow "vested interests" to prevent the benefits of peace and development from reaching the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who "enthusiastically" participated in the recent elections.

The statement comes a day after a deadly terror attack at a tunnel construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal left seven people, including a doctor and six migrant labourers, dead.

Talking to reporters here, Abdullah said he will ensure that no obstacles impede the flow of developmental benefits to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people have taken part in elections with enthusiasm with the hope that there will be improvement in their lives. We will not step back from that mission," Abdullah said.

The chief minister had gone to the SKIMS Hospital at Soura to enquire about the condition of those injured in the terror attack in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Sunday night.

Asked if those with vested interests were trying to target the development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said he would not allow that to happen.

"When did the vested interests want the situation here to normalise? This is nothing new. But we have defeated these very vested interests in the past and we will defeat them again," Abdullah asserted.

"We will not allow the development here to be stopped. If there are shortcomings in the security grid, we will remove them. I spoke to the DGP and we would advise all big projects not to take security issues lightly.

"Whatever they can do on their own, let them do it and let the security forces fill the gaps that remain," he added.

The chief minister termed the attack as "very unfortunate".

"Words are not enough to condemn this attack. What can be achieved by the use of terror against innocents? We have been seeing this for the past 35 years and nothing has changed in J&K.

"Whatever can be achieved for Jammu and Kashmir, it can be done in a peaceful atmosphere. Obviously, the reason behind this attack is to prove that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not conducive," he said.

Abdullah said the administration, especially police and security forces, will have to be extra alert and ensure that such attacks are not repeated.

"We have seen such an attack on a big project after many years. Before this, an attack took place at an IRCON camp when a railway tunnel was being executed," he said.

On the oath-taking of MLAs earlier in the day, the chief minister said the first session of the Legislative Assembly will be held in the first week of November.

"Next month, the first week of November, the session of the legislature will take place. The legislature will start its work," he said. PTI MIJ RHL