Won''t move forward with complaint against minister Ganesh Kumar, he apologised: wife

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 10 (PTI) Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife on Tuesday said that she will not be moving forward with the complaint against her husband as he has admitted his mistake and apologised.

Speaking to a news channel, Bindhu Menon said that as she did not take his calls, the minister called her sister and "spoke emotionally".

"He very emotionally said that a mistake had happened on his part. A lot of mistakes have happened in our years-long marriage, but I never said I am leaving him or will go to the media or that I will take legal steps," she said.

"My intention was not to tarnish the image of the government or my husband. That is what I said yesterday also. He called this morning and apologised and said we can sort out the issue. That is what I was waiting for. Definitely not going forward with the complaint now. We are going to resolve it together," Menon told the channel.

She further said that during her 13-year-long marriage with the minister, there have been a lot of issues, but it is not an incident over which she intends to throw away this relationship.

Menon said that her allegations were made in an "emotional outburst" after the minister denied her claims of infidelity and termed her call to 112 -- Emergency Response Support System -- as "madness".

"We all make mistakes in life, because he was a minister, everyone came to know what he did. But there is no need for the minister to apologise to the public. If I am the one living with him, he only needs to apologise to me.

"I do not intend to move forward by taking revenge, because it is very easy for me to say I don't want anything, and I am going to move forward with a case. I could have done that earlier, but I did not do that as I love him that much," she said.

Menon requested that no one discuss the issue on social media.

Meanwhile, the Congress stuck to its demand for Kumar's resignation.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph said that it was not a simple family matter that could be settled and demanded Kumar's resignation.

"If the minister does not resign, then the chief minister should show the energy to remove him," the KPCC chief said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

He said that the government, CM and the LDF need to indicate their stand on the issue.

Joseph further said that when similar allegations were made against Kumar when he was in the UDF government, he was forced to resign.

"So, it is not just double standards on the part of the government, it is a betrayal of the people," he contended.

Menon on Monday had levelled allegations of infidelity against him after he denied the rumours circulating on social media regarding the matter.

She had said there had been marital issues with Ganesh Kumar since their marriage in 2014.

The Kerala Congress (B) leader married Menon in 2014 after legally separating from Yamini Thankachy.

Menon said she had been living separately for the past several months because of Kumar's relationship with several women.

Kumar had dismissed the allegations circulating against him as "politically motivated" since the election was nearing. PTI HMP ADB