Won't name successor till I am alive: Mayawati removes nephew Akash from key posts in BSP

Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts and said that she will not name her successor till she is alive.

The party is supreme and relations can come later, said the former chief minister who sacked Akash Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him her political successor.

In a slew of other significant changes in the BSP leadership announced at a high-level meeting of the party's office-bearers from across the country here, Mayawati appointed her brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as national coordinators.

Removing Akash Anand from all party posts, Mayawati held his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, whom she expelled from the BSP last month on charges of factionalism and anti-party activities, responsible, according to a party statement.

Siddharth divided the BSP into two groups across the country and tried to weaken it. He also ruined the political career of Akash Anand, she said.

She said she will not announce her successor till she is alive. The party and the movement are supreme and relations like brother, sister and their children come later, she added.

Mayawati appointed her brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as national coordinators to oversee party affairs across India.

Appreciating Kumar, who is also the BSP's national vice-president, she said that he always worked with devotion for the party.

"Be it paperwork, income tax, court issues, all are handled by Anand Kumar, who quit his government job. He also looked after (BSP founder) Kanshi Ram when he was ill," she said.

Kumar has decided to marry his children into non-political families so that no one tries to damage the party like Siddharth did, she said.

The meeting was held to strengthen the BSP at all levels, expand its base across all sections of society and address organisational shortcomings, the statement said.

During the meeting, Mayawati underlined the need to counter rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and backwardness, and alleged that these were being ignored by the government.

She also criticised the budgets of both the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, saying they were "unrealistic" and detached from ground realities.

Government policies have failed to improve the lives of millions of poor, labourers, Dalits and backward communities, she said.

"India continues to be a country of the poor despite being called a rich nation," she said.

Reiterating the BSP's commitment to upholding the ideals of B R Ambedkar, Mayawati said her party would continue to work for the upliftment of marginalised communities, the statement said.

The meeting also outlined preparations for the upcoming birth anniversary celebrations of Kanshi Ram on March 15, it said.

Party workers from various regions will pay tributes at designated memorial sites, including Kanshi Ram Memorial in Lucknow and Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, it said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati said the party faced a humiliating defeat in the Milkipur Assembly bypoll even when the BSP did not contest the election and asked whom the SP would blame now for its loss.

"The SP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. Only the BSP can defeat the BJP and other casteist parties with its Ambedkarwadi policy," she said.