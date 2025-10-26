Won't rest till justice is served: Fadnavis on woman doctor's suicide

Satara, Oct 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he will not rest till justice is delivered in the case of a woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Satara district.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several development works at Phaltan in Satara, Fadnavis said, "An attempt was made that I don't come for this programme. Former MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar and local MLA Sachin Patil's names were linked to the case. If I had an iota of doubt, I would have myself cancelled my visit." The CM also said he will not tolerate attempts to politicise the doctor's death.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed the doctor's alleged suicide as an "institutionalised murder" and claimed her death exposes the "inhuman and insensitive" nature of the BJP-led government.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested on Saturday.

Fadnavis said he would never compromise on ensuring justice for his "younger sister", whose death by suicide was extremely tragic and unfortunate.

"I will not rest till justice is delivered," he said.

The unfortunate death has been politicised, the CM said, adding that he will not tolerate such attempts.

A relative of the doctor had alleged that she complained multiple times about harassment, but her grievances were not addressed. Another relative claimed the victim was pressured to change medical reports at the sub-district hospital where she worked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve had accused former BJP MP Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar of pressuring the doctor on one occasion in the past. Nimbalkar, however, denied the allegation, saying it had no truth, and his name was being dragged into the case deliberately.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas demanded that the MP who allegedly tried to pressurise the woman doctor be made an accused in the case. He did not name any leader, though.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also said that water from the Nira Deoghar dam should have been brought to Malshiras and Phaltan several years ago, but those in power previously did not want that to happen and diverted the water rightfully of Phaltan to other regions.

The CM asserted his government works for the all-round development of the state.

Development schemes, including the waiver of electricity bills for farmers and Ladki Bahin scheme for women, will never be stopped, he added. PTI MR GK