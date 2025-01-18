Won't rest until all are punished, says mother of deceased RG Kar hospital doctor

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Welcoming the conviction of prime accused Sanjay Roy by a trial court here in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, the mother of the deceased woman doctor on Saturday said they were still waiting for the other criminals to be arrested and punished.

"That Sanjay is guilty was proved through biological evidence. And that he stood silent during the trials in the court also proved his hand in torturing and killing my daughter. But he was not alone, there are others who haven't been arrested yet. So, justice hasn't been delivered," the victim's mother told PTI soon after the court convicted Roy.

She said she and her husband would continue their fight for justice till the last day of their lives.

"The case is not complete. It will only be completed after the others who were involved in killing our daughter are punished. We will wait for that day... Till that day, we will not be able to sleep. That is the only thing we want now," she said.

Talking to reporters, the 31-year-old doctor's father described the conviction as the "first step" towards justice.

"This is only the first step towards justice. We are grateful to the judge. But there are other culprits who are still outside and we will continue to fight for justice," he said.

A Sealdah court convicted Roy of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital, 162 days after the crime that sparked nationwide outrage and led to prolonged protests.

The court will announce the quantum of punishment on Monday, additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das said.

Roy, a former civic volunteer with Kolkata Police was arrested on August 10, 2024, a day after the 31-year-old medic’s body was found in the seminar room of the hospital. He was charged under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI SCH MNB