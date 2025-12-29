Won't rest until he's hanged: Unnao rape survivor welcomes SC order staying Sengar's life sentence

Unnao/New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Unnao rape case survivor on Monday expressed satisfaction after the Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court order suspending the convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence and said she has full faith in the justice system.

The apex court, after hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea challenging the high court's decision, issued a notice to Sengar, directing him to file his response.

"I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning," the survivor told PTI over phone from Delhi.

"I do not make allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so," she said.

She further said, "I will not rest until he is hanged. I will keep fighting. Only then will my family and I get justice. We receive threats even today." Family members also expressed relief over the Supreme Court's intervention. The survivor's sister said she had complete faith that the court would ensure the accused is not released.

"He is a monster. He first raped my sister and then destroyed the entire family. I am satisfied today. His bail should remain rejected," she said, adding that the family would continue to pursue the case.

The survivor's mother thanked the top court for the relief and told reporters that those who killed her husband should receive death sentence.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order that had suspended Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Sengar, a former legislator from Unnao, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case that had triggered nationwide outrage and renewed debate on crimes against women and political accountability.

Meanwhile, Sengar's younger daughter Ishita Sengar posted an emotional message on social media platform X, appealing for fair justice.

In her post, Ishita wrote that her family has been silently waiting for justice for the last eight years and continued to place trust in the law and institutions.

She said her identity has been reduced merely to "the daughter of a BJP MLA" and that she has constantly faced hatred, abuse and threats on social media.

Ishita said her family is not seeking concession or sympathy, and only wants the law to function without pressure or fear and the evidence to be examined impartially. She said she is demanding justice simply because they are human beings.

Ishita's elder sister Aishwarya Sengar reposted her X post and wrote, "We will fight, we will not lose." Among the political parties, the CPI(ML) described the Supreme Court decision as a victory of people's struggle, while the Uttar Pradesh Congress launched a sharp attack on the BJP for alleged protests held in support of the convicted leader.

CPI(ML) state secretary Sudhakar Yadav said voices were raised across the country, including in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, against the Delhi High Court's verdict.

He said continuous protests were held on streets by the victim and various women, student and youth organisations following the high court decision.

"The Supreme Court order marks a victory of this struggle and has for the time being foiled the conspiracies of the BJP government," Yadav said in a statement.

He said that given the heinous nature of the offence committed by the former BJP MLA, he did not deserve any leniency in the sentence of "imprisonment until last breath" awarded by the trial court.

Yadav said the society would receive the right message only if Sengar remained behind bars for the rest of his life.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Congress shared a video on X, purportedly showing a protest in support of Sengar, and criticised the BJP.

The Congress termed the protest "shameless" and said that BJP leaders should feel ashamed for taking to the streets in support of a convicted rapist.

The Unnao survivor lost her entire family while fighting for justice, the Congress said, alleging that her father died in custody and her relatives were killed in an accident, yet the BJP supporters were allegedly holding demonstrations to protect a criminal.

"These are the same people who make tall claims of 'Beti Bachao' from public platforms, but in reality, daughters' dignity means nothing to them. For them, muscle power and vote bank matter the most," the party alleged.

In another post, the UP Congress accused the BJP supporters, including women, of defending Sengar due to "slavery to power".

It claimed that when a woman protesting in support of Sengar was asked how she would react if such a crime happened to her daughter, she had no answer.

The Congress alleged the BJP of double standards, with different laws for its leaders and ordinary citizens. "As long as the pain is in someone else's home, they defend the criminal; when it reaches their door, they start invoking justice," Congress said, calling such politics unacceptable.